COAS commends nation, army for defeating terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that the nation and the armed forces have faced and defeated terrorism with ‘bravery’.

“Pakistani nation and its armed forces have bravely and successfully stood up to this challenge and is on a positive trajectory to defeat it effectively,” COAS said according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

On occasion of International Day for Victims of Terrorism, the COAS paid homage to the victims of terrorism, including those who have valiantly fought against it.

The army chief added: “Our collective resolve shall defeat all inimical forces which tried to push us towards darkness but are failing in the face of our national resilience and determination.”

He also condemned terrorism and extremist elements and commended all ‘forces’ working to combat terrorism and vying for enduring peace and stability.