Top 5 zoos in the world

Wellington Zoo, New Zealand

Not only is this New Zealand’s largest zoo, it is also the oldest. Over 500 animals with the inclusion of several endangered species, this zoo’s premises covers about 35-acres.

The zoo focuses on sustainable methods of nourishing all of its animals and provides visitors with one-to-one encounters with most of them.

Bronx Zoo, New York, NY

Even though, size wise, this zoo is comparatively much smaller than most of the recognized zoos around the world, it is still immensely special. This is owing to the fact that the Wildlife Conservation Society setup its veterinarian society here.

This society is responsible for providing care for 15,000 animals. The zookeepers’ interaction with the animals is publicly showcased to any type of visitors and provides a unique learning experience for them.

Yokohama Zoo, Japan

Known as ‘Zoorasia’ by many locals, this zoo facilitates over 1,500 animals and 150 species within its 100-acres of land.

The most distinctive feature of this zoo is its 7 separate ecological areas, constructed carefully to mimic the animals’ natural habitats.

Berlin Zoological Garden, Germany

Being founded one and a half centuries ago, this zoo is a smashing home for over 9,500 animals and 1,500 species. It holds the honor of being the most visited zoo in all of Europe due to its increasingly diverse collection of animals.

Another eye-catching quality of this zoo is the individuality of its architecture, which attracts the visitors towards it time and again.

Taronga Zoo, Sydney, Australia

This zoo can be accessed after embarking upon a 10-minute ferry ride from Circular Quay. This zoo is the perfect depiction of the essence of Australia and provides an awe-inspiring sight of the Sydney Harbour.

Visitors get to experience all the animals one-on-one along with listening to educational talks about their lifestyles by the zookeepers. This zoo even provides specially designed tents to sleep in if one wishes to, amongst the lions!