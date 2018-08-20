Khuhro says Punjab is stealing Sindh’s water, urges federal govt to take notice

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Monday said that Sindh government will raise matters regarding NFC awards and water crisis before the Imran-led federal government.

Addressing a press conference at local press club here Khuhro said Sindh would never withdraw from its due water share.

“Indus River System Authority (IRSA) is releasing water on the directions of WAPDA which is not acceptable to the people of Sindh,” said the PPP leader adding that Punjab is “stealing” Sindh’s water by erecting 15 lift-machines at Taunsa-Panjnad.

He urged the newly elected government to stop “Sindh’s water theft” at the very outset.

He said the PPP leadership has sought a detailed report regarding the constituencies where its candidates failed to win a seat. “It will be decided in the light of the report that what actions could be taken against those who were found involved in negligence,” said Khuhro.

Moreover, he said the PPP has nominated Aitzaz Ahsan as its candidate for the post of president of Pakistan adding he will be the party’s nominee even if other opposition parties don’t support him.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan must tell the nation when dictator Musharraf will be brought to justice, adding the prime minister has proved himself as a facilitator of Musharraf by not including his name in his agenda.

Khuhro said there is no difference between the agenda of Imran and the 7-point agenda of dictator Musharraf.

He said the nation is waiting for change in next 100 days as claimed by Imran Khan.