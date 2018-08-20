Eidul Azha: Roasting head and hooves of sacrificial animals banned in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha has said that on Eid ul Azha parching/roasting of head and hooves of sacrificial animals [on roadsides or public places] had been banned by the imposition of 144 Section and administration would take action in case of violation.

He said that parching/roasting of sacrificial animals is a source of anomalous smell and general public nuisance and resentment. “Cleanliness on the Eid ul Azha would be our highest priority and all arrangements in this regard have been made,” said the commissioner urging the citizens to cooperate with the administration to keep the city clean on the occasion of Eid.

He said that garbage bags for collection of offals were being handed over to citizens at their doors and also being distributed from the purchasing animal centers in whole division including Lahore city.

He said administration in districts Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Sheikhupura were operating cleanliness task by district councils, municipal committees and union councils. He also directed to keep fully functional complaint centers and complaint numbers on Eid days to help the citizens in time.

The commissioner also appealed the citizens to participate practically in cleanliness plan because that was not only religious obligation but also need of hour. He said that citizens should also contact the management and get bags for offals to dispose them in a planned way.