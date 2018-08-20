245 NGOs, organisations granted permission to collect hides on Eid



LAHORE: The District Administration Lahore has granted permission to as many as 245 Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) and other organisations including religious madrisas to collect the hides of sacrificial animals on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha in the provincial metropolis.

The permission divided into two categories; one is for those NGOs and organizations which would collect hides along sides camps of roads while the other for NGOs and organisations which would collect hides through their camps established only in their offices.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Captain (r) Anwar-Ul-Haq said that district administration Lahore had given permission to more NGOs and organisations this year as compared to previous year. “The NGOs and organisations are directed in the permission letter to only collect hides through their designated points of collection otherwise, severe action will be taken against responsible”, he said.

Pakistanis will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on August 22 Wednesday.