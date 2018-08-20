In today’s day and age, why is it that when an influencer uploads anything on social media, be it a picture, video or any other type of content, it is approved by many, yet also is disapproved by a fraction of their followers?

Why is it that people believe that if they receive negative remarks on their passion projects, art and other work increases, it means their audience is diversifying? These and several more instances can be credited to the beauty of interpretation.

The beauty of interpretation is that it perfectly showcases the beauty of everyone’s individualistic minds and tastes. One’s interpretation of anything not fully explained to them or the meaning of what isn’t spoon-fed to them, is like a window into their soul; the way their thoughts are formed and the reasons behind them.

It is very commonly known that each person is distinctive. No one likes all of the same things or has all of the same interests. But there is no better way to prove this fact than to notice the little details of each person’s interpretation of art, literature or any other thing they are given a chance to interpret.

In order to witness and experience this beauty of interpretation, we’ve to make sure not to limit anyone’s imagination, thinking, or freedom of speech. This doesn’t mean hating on things is okay. It just means disapproving of things and voicing it in a pleasant and subtle manner is okay.

We’ve to make sure not to make fun of anyone for their seemingly bizarre ideas and not to deem their interpretation of text, pictures or anything else to be incorrect just because it differs from our interpretation. This is the next step to better understanding between people globally and a much more creative world.