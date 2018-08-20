Barcelona break Espanyol’s 78-year-old record

FC Barcelona on Saturday broke city-rivals Espanyol’s record of 9 consecutive wins on match day 1 of a league season by going one up.

Lionel Messi-led Barcelona went 10 consecutive opening match wins after they beat Deportivo Alaves 3-0 at Camp Nou.

Espanyol had made that record from 1930-40.

Captain Messi scored a brilliant brace, while midfielder Philippe Coutinho scored a stunning curler to lead their team to a convincing win.

Messi, himself, broke numerous records, of which scoring Barcelona’s 6000th league goal remained the tip of the ice.

The Blaugranas also beat Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup match earlier this month in Morocco to make a winning start to the season.

The team will play its second league game against Real Valladolid on Sunday away.