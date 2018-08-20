Federal government urges court to give verdict on Musharraf high treason case soon

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has sent a petition to the bench presiding over the Pervez Musharraf high treason case to rest the case as soon as possible.

The two member bench is being presided by Justice Yawar Ali. In the hearing today, the bench condemned the resignation of prosecutor Akram Sheikh that he should have submitted a request to the bench first.

Justice Yawar Ali also said that Pervez Musharraf’s statement under section 342 of the CrPC in the treason case must be recorded.

The prosecution reasserted that despite frequent notices Musharraf has refused to appear in court. Musharraf’s lawyer, to this said that he is not showing up in court because of security threats.

Justice Nida Akbar, however, retorted that a non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued for Musharraf and providing security is the government’s responsibility.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 9th and the secretary of the Interior Ministry has also been summoned.