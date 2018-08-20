Celebs praise Imran Khan’s inaugural address

In his hour long inaugural speech to the nation since being elected as prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan shared a road-map his government would be following in the days ahead to fulfil his promise of creating a ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Imran Khan’s inaugural address won millions of hearts as he touched on the issues that have been rarely mentioned by Pakistani prime ministers such as animal rights, fighting child sexual abuse and climate change.

Also Read: Social media reacts to PM Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony

Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan took to her Instagram to share her sentiments about our newly elected Prime minister. She wrote, “Words one never thought you’d get to hear, feel proud to call you my prime minister Khan!”At your service with this mission of yours,”

She further added, “P.S Congrats also for joining the esteemed list of people my mother prays for ( constant phoonks of dua every time you come on tv).”

Another actor and director, Adnan Malik also expressed his feelings on Instagram and said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan, I’ve never heard someone in your position of power speak of this country and it’s people with such compassion, honesty and vision,”

He further added,”What hopeful, inspiring and heart-warming thoughts. From exposing corruption to improving education, economic growth, minority rights, animal rights, water, environment, sports development, widows rights, child abuse, health, FATA, Balochistan, police reforms, civilian reforms, tourism, tax collection to the integral role of expats, you touched on all the nerves and arteries that lead to a Naya Pakistan,”

Malik concluded his post with saying,”I’m on your team captain, lead the way and I’m here to play my role. Pakistan Zindabad.”

Nadia Jamil, popular TV personality also took to her Twitter to say that Imran’s speech was “compassionate and honest” and she prayed “that he delivers.”