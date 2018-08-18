Lahore Weather

Saturday, August 18, 2018


Social media reacts to PM Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony

Web Desk

The Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan took oath today to serve Pakistan as its 22nd prime minister.

Khan wore a black Sherwani which as per reports was prepared by an ordinary tailor. The President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath at Aiwan e Sadr in Islamabad.

Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the ceremony, Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived in Pakistan to attend the ceremony on Imran Khan’s invitation, former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram also attended the ceremony along with other politicians.

Right after the ceremony ended, people took to social media to express their happiness and sentiments on Imran Khan becoming the prime minister. Various trends started on social media platforms about Imran’s oath-taking ceremony. People were excited to see him taking oath as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Here is how people on social media reacted to PTI chairman Imran Khan’s oath-taking Ceremony.

