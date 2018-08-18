Social media reacts to PM Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony

The Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan took oath today to serve Pakistan as its 22nd prime minister.

Khan wore a black Sherwani which as per reports was prepared by an ordinary tailor. The President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath at Aiwan e Sadr in Islamabad.

Imran Khan takes oath as new #PrimeMinister of Pakistan. 🇵🇰

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath of office to the newly elected Prime Minister.#PrimeMinisterIK pic.twitter.com/m8jIXI9zbK — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) August 18, 2018

Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the ceremony, Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived in Pakistan to attend the ceremony on Imran Khan’s invitation, former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram also attended the ceremony along with other politicians.

Right after the ceremony ended, people took to social media to express their happiness and sentiments on Imran Khan becoming the prime minister. Various trends started on social media platforms about Imran’s oath-taking ceremony. People were excited to see him taking oath as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Here is how people on social media reacted to PTI chairman Imran Khan’s oath-taking Ceremony.

My daughter and I are glued to our television. She's not allowed to watch tv but today is an exception. #hope #oath #PrimeMinisterImranKhan pic.twitter.com/QkJ0nJCWZa — Maryam (@MaryumX) August 18, 2018

Can’t remember the last time I woke up to be glued to the tv screen this early!

P.S. #PrimeMinisterImranKhan has reached the #Oath ceremony 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Fcg2i0G0Gk — Ayesha B (@ayesh_b) August 18, 2018

It is not just #PrimeMinisterIK who has taken this #Oath, entire Pakistan has taken this oath today. Never have we had a better PM to lead us. This nation is second to none, InSha'Allah we will rise under Khan's leadership. Good luck my PM, Allah be with you. pic.twitter.com/IajqB0SABf — FB (@MutePaper) August 18, 2018

When you see Imran Khan taking Oath#Oath pic.twitter.com/Q2DdQubywp — Faiza Ismail (@The_Af_Jay) August 18, 2018