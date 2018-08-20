It’s official!

After months of secrecy, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas finally announced their relationship to the world with a roka ceremony held on Saturday in Mumbai. The roka was held at Chopra’s residence and was attended by the star’s close friends and family members. Screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and VJ-model Anusha Dandekar were among those who were snapped at the function. Later, the couple shared lovely pictures from the ceremony, stating that none of it would have happened without the support and blessings of their family and God. The roka was followed by a big engagement bash in Mumbai. The engagement party thrown by the couple was attended by their family and friends, the latter of which included some of the biggest names of Bollywood. ‘Brahmastra’ actor Alia Bhatt, ‘The Sky is Pink’ producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Parineeti Chopra, Loveratri actor Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj were among those who were photographed at the event.

