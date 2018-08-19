Want Pakistan to become Islamic welfare state, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said he wants to transform Pakistan into a Medina-like Islamic welfare state, vowing that the country’s development and prosperity is the sole motive of his politics.

In his first address to the nation as PM, Khan talked about various issues faced by the country and his future course of action. He said foreign debts were a major reason why the country had failed to reach its potential.

“Pakistan ranks among the 5 countries with high infant-mortality rates and malnutrition. Children of the nation are dying due to lack of facilities, while the country is gravely indebted,” the newly-elected PM said.

On the other hand, he continued, the high-ups in the country were living luxurious lives and were not concerned with the plight of those in need. “Those in power, the leaders, they enjoy outstanding facilities. Former PM spent Rs 650 million on foreign visits, while the ex-speaker spent Rs 80 million. They must be questioned about the finances.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said the country’s new leadership will have to change the ways they think, and find solutions to the underlying problems. “We will have to sit and think as to how we are going to solve problems related to malnutrition and education and give our children a better future,” he added.

He said that leaders will have to follow in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and guarantee implementation of rule of law. “Without rule of law, nations can not prosper. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said he would even punish his daughter Fatima according to the law if she was found guilty of a crime. This is the kind of accountability we need.”

The PM said the minorities in the country deserve equal rights under the law. Moreover, Khan said that the PTI-led government will put more emphasis on education across the country. “Education is our priority, and for that purpose, the PM house will be made into a research university.”