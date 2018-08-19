Celebrities congratulate the newly elected PM Imran Khan

A day after winning the backing from the newly-elected parliament, Imran Khan took oath as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Prominent politicians, celebs from showbiz and cricketers were in attendance at Imran’s oath-taking ceremony on Saturday morning, such as Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, cricket experts, Rameez Raja and Waseem Akram, actor Javed Sheikh, actress Sana Javed and singer PTI member Abrar-ul-Haq.

Many stars, such as Mawra Hocane, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Abrar-ul-Haq and Mahira Khan congratulated the newly elected PM

Hamza Ali Abbasi wrote, “Simple oath taking ceremony of Naya Pakistan! No lavish high tea or dishes, guests treated with water and tea. The hard work has just begun for Prime Minister Imran Khan. May Allah be with # PrimeMinisterIK! Also, for now I can proudly say that MY PRIME MINISTER IS NOT CORRUPT!”

While the renowned singer, Abrar-ul-Haq said, Sar utha kay dais may chalnay ka mosam aa gya, aao kay ab aik hojanay ka mosam aagya… Congratulations to all Pakistanis and its well wishers for TABDEELI 🙂 Pakistan Zindabad!”

Mawra Hocane also took to her Twitter and tweeted a line from a national song, “Sohni dharti Allah rakhay… qadam qadam abaad tujhe.”

Mahira Khan also took to her Instagram and posted a clip from Imran Khan’s guard of honor ceremony and wrote, “#PMGoals.”