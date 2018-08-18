PPP leader shot dead in Mithi



HYDERABAD: An unidentified gunman shot dead Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Chandar Sharma, 38, in Mithi, Umerkot on Saturday.

Sharma was attacked by a motorcyclist when he was sitting at the shop of his friend Nawaz Baghi located near Sadiq Fakeer Ground.

The deceased was the personal secretary of PPP MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malan. He has also served as information secretary of PPP Thar chapter.

Following the murder, the region observed lock down as all business centers remained closed in Mithi, Islamokt, Chelhar and other towns. PPP workers came to roads to register their protest over the assassination.

Tharparkar SSP Imran Quraishi told Daily Times that according to the eye witnesses and footage of CCTV cameras installed in that locality Anil Kumar Kolhi shot Mr Sharma dead and fled from the crime scene after committing the crime.

“The police have started efforts to trace the killer. It is is to early to tell the motive behind murder,” said the SSP.

PPP leaders including Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Comrade Nandlal Malhi and others condemned the incident.