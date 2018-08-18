Bolt arrives in Australia on football quest

Usain Bolt says he’s deadly serious about becoming a professional footballer and plans to show the world what he’s capable of after arriving in Australia Saturday for a trial stint with an A-League club. The superstar athlete has been given the chance to prove his worth by the Central Coast Mariners, who have agreed to let him train with the team indefinitely in his pursuit of a playing contract.

They hope to turn him into A-League material in time for the start of the 2018/19 season in late October.

Bolt, wearing a Mariners scarf, was met by a media scrum at Sydney airport and said he would push himself hard to make the grade.

“I always put my best foot forward and I’m going to show the world what I’m made of,” he said.

“This is real,” added the 31-year-old when asked if it was simply a stunt.

“I’ve said since my last season of track and field that I want to play football and I know what I can do.

“I’m grateful to the Mariners for giving me the opportunity and am happy to call Australia home for now.”