Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, August 18, 2018


Mourinho slams MCFC over ‘classless’ video

Web Desk

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho slammed rivals Manchester City for producing a ‘classless’ video that, according to the tactician, aims to poke fun at and ridicule his team.

“You can have a fantastic movie while respecting others,” Mourinho said, criticising the movie in which the narrator describes MCFC’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford against United last season as “Guardiola versus Mourinho once more; possession vs. defence; attacking football vs. park the bus”.

The narration has not been very well-received by the Portuguese tactician who took quite a few jabs at the city rivals.

He said that a club like Manchester City, with a lot of money, can only buy the world’s best players but not class. “Money can’t buy class,” he said.

Also read: Four players to have on your fantasy league

Talking about the English Premier League (EPL) season, Mourinho said that it was going to be a tough one since a lot of teams have bolstered their squads and that he is looking forward to it.

Submit a Comment