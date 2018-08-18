Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, August 18, 2018


,

Elderly man martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Our Correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along LoC in Danna sector and targeted civil population on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a local resident from Mouji village, 65-year-old  Zulfiqar, embraced shahadat.

ISPR statement said Indian post undertaking fire targeted in response by Pakistan Army troops.

Unprovoked Indian firing took place three days after hotline contact between director generals military operations of Pakistan and India where it was agreed to prevent such actions.

Submit a Comment