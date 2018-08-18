PPP leader Altaf Rind passes away

SANGHAR: Pakistan People’s Party leader from Sanghar district and former member of Sindh Assembly Altaf Hussian Rind passed away on Saturday.

Altaf Rind is the father of Khadim Hussain Rind, incumbent District Council Chairman of Sanghar.

Rind passed away between Friday and Saturday night in Karachi’s private hospital where he was admitted for some time. He was battling health issues for quite some time.

Funeral prayers will be held in his ancestral village Ghulam Abbas Rind village in Sanghar later in the day.

Altaf Rind leaves behind decades-long career in politics. He remained loyalist to PPP founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. At that time very few leaders stood with PPP in Sanghar and Rind was among them.

Rind also played active role in Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), a left–wing political alliance led by Benazir Bhutto to oppose and end the military government of President General Zia-ul-Haq.

He remained PPP Sanghar president for quite some time. Between 1988 to 1990, he remained member of Sindh Assembly from Sanghar’s Sinjhoro area on PPP’s ticket.

He was also considered close aide of PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Altaf Rind’s death has been mourned widely by political circles of Sanghar.

Former PPP senator Aajiz Dhamrah while paying to tribute to PPP leader said Altaf Rind was pillar of PPP Sanghar chapter. “In past Sanghar remained no-go area for democratic-voices. It is result of struggle of people like Altaf Rind for democracy that Sanghar has become fort of PPP. He was brave leader of PPP and we are very proud of him,” Dhamrah said.