KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice on Saturday over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ali Shah’s misconduct with a citizen.

The apex court judge has sought a report of the incident in three days.

Previously, a video of Syed Imran Ali Shah, the elected MPA from PS-129, went viral on social media. In the video, Shah was seen slapping a man on a busy road in Karachi.

PTI leader had to face an extreme backlash from people after the video went viral. PTI responded to the incident by issuing a show-cause notice to Shah.

Today, CJP has issued a notice to PTI leader. The notice read, “Your actions are not acceptable as seen in the video, therefore, you are required to present your version in the next 24 hours.”

“Failing to do so, will refer your case to the disciplinary committee for appropriate action,” it added.

Prior to this, MPA had released a video in which he explained his side of the story. Shah also visited that citizen’s house and sought forgiveness.