Imran names Sardar Usman Buzdar for Punjab CM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar for Punjab chief minister.

Buzdar was elected MPA from PP-286 Taunsa Sharif in July 25 polls by securing 26,897 votes. He defeated an independent candidate Khawaja Nizamul Mehmood.

Imran announced the name of Buzdar as his party’s nominee for chief ministership in a video message saying “Usman Buzdar hails from the most impoverished area of Punjab. He knows how poor lives.”

“He is the only MPA with no electricity at his h0me,” said the prime minister.

Buzdar will be up against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Hamza Shehbaz in contest for chief minister of Punjab, which is going to be held on August 19.