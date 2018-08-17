No relief in sight as Sindh’s Achro Thar Desert enters into fresh drought

KARACHI: With no sufficient precipitation, drought-like situation in Sindh’s Achro Thar Desert is intensifying over the past few weeks. The situation has led to deaths of livestock and dearth of fodder following mass level migration to barrage areas. As local population is solely dependent on livestock for bread and butter, there is looming threat of food insecurity in the area. However, authorities are yet to declare the area drought-hit causing the delay in relief activities, Daily Times learnt.

Situation is critical in two Union Councils – Raanak Dahar and Kamil Hingoro.

“There are no calculated figures of livestock deaths since information gathering in the far-flung areas is uphill task. But it is estimated that number of livestock loss is in hundreds. Also no government body has started gathering such figures. Due to shortage of fodder, people along with their cattle are moving towards nearby barrage areas of Hathungo, Khirpro, Chotiari, Rato Kot and other areas,” Khuman Singh, a local social worker said.

“With every day passing prices of human food are also increasing especially in far-flung areas because of increasing transportation fares. It is feared that prolong drought will lead to a widespread scarcity of food,” Singh added.

Achro Thar is Sindh’s another vast desert besides Thar Desert. It is a unique with vastly scattered white sand dunes.

Located in mainly in Sanghar district with some parts in Khairpur district, Achro Thar is spread over 4,805 square kilometers and borders with Great Indian Desert in the East, Sindh’s Thar Desert in the South and Punjab’s Cholistan Desert in the North.

Population is around 45,000 scattered in nearly 175 settlements of UC Bilawal, UC Kamil Hingoro, UC Raanak Dahar, UC Baanko Chanio of Sanghar district and UC Kot Jubo of Khairpur district. Two UCs Bilawal and Baanko Chanio are partially barrage areas whereas remaining are desert areas.

Vast area of Achro Thar is infertile. If there is rain, it doesn’t get much vegetation in the desert. Total economy of the area depends on the livestock. With estimated two-million livestock, the area is major supplier of live animals, meat and animal skins to Karachi from where it is supplied to other parts of the country.

According to Met Department, between middle of June to July this season, there were sporadic rains isolated to geographically small areas of the Achro Thar.

“Rains hit some parts of Achro Thar in last days of June and first days of July. So far this monsoon season, 5 millimeters of rain mostly fell in the UC Raanak Dahar area of the desert,” a Met Department official told.

If there is 100 millimeters of rains in one monsoon season before August 15, the area is only then called out-of-drought.

Traditionally August 15 is set deadline for useful monsoon cycle. If there are no rains till deadline in Achro Thar, authorities declare drought – a tradition being followed since British Raj.

Rains are beneficial for ground water recharge.

“With no rains in last four years time, except last year when there were around 116 millimeters rains recoded, ground water level has also gone down. Ground water is vital for drinking water purposes as 75 percent population is estimated to be dependent on traditional water wells. This means people are prone to drinking water deficiency too,” Singh told.

Rains are also useful to grassy fields on which livestock is dependant. But there is no large scale agriculture on rains, he added.

Due to last month’s light showers, in precipitated areas grass started growing. But since there were no follow-up rains, a mandatory for local traditional weather pattern, grass vanished. Following rains, people from other parts of the desert throng in to precipitated areas of UC Raanak Dhar with their livestock. And that caused spread of animal diseases.

“Besides fodder we need livestock vaccination in short span of time,” Singh added.

Despite the passing of deadline, relief activities could not be started as authorities have so far not declared the area calamity-hit area.

Liaquat Ali Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, while talking to Daily Times said that he did not write higher authorities to declare Achro Thar a drought-hit area since he didn’t receive any complain.

“I will send a team to area for loss assessment soon. On the basis of report, I will write senior member of the Board of Revenue Sindh to declare Achro Thar as the drought-hit area,” DC added.

Bhatti said on the basis of assessment, relief camps would also be established.