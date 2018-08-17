‘Rap Hai Saara’ provides a different taste to Coke Studio

Music is the food of the soul, and Coke Studio Pakistan is the perfect food factory with a variety of tastes. Music is found in every known culture, past and present, varying widely between times and places. It may have been in existence for at least 50,000 years and now a days, it has become one of the most fundamental constituents of the human life.

Music is now also being studied as a subject around the globe as Musicology. Presently, people seem very dedicated towards music and pursue it as a profession and give their best to make a name for themselves. People enjoy music at different places as it is now played in cafes, restaurants, weddings and many other occasions. Moreover, many people like to play music while doing their work, exercising, or doing any other activity.

Pakistan is known for its musical diversity, and Coke Studio is one such internationally acclaimed platform that caters that diversity. The music television series started in 2008 and ever since has produced evergreen melodies via combinations of traditional, classical, folk, sufi, qawwali, ghazal and bhangra music to contemporary hip hop, rock and pop music.

Rohail Hyatt launched the Pakistani version of the music show produced in Karachi. It was premiered in front of live audience and gained immediate success.

The show has successfully produced back to back hit seasons and now has reached season 11. Coke Studio also invites artists from different cultures, demographics and with varied musical expertise to provide more exposure to the lesser known talents via its platform.

This season, there are two more new entries, Young Desi and Lyari Underground, who will provide a more hip-hop touch to the show. The new entrants made a song named as ‘Rap Hai Saara‘ and performed together in episode 1 of season 11. The song is full of hip/hop and rap in English, Urdu, Balochi and Punjabi.

This seems to be very beneficial for music in our country as Coke Studio is providing youth a platform to showcase their talents and make the country proud. Young Desi is performing for the past few years and making his reputation around the world in hip/hop and rap industry.

Because of his remarkable song ‘Paindu and Sheeda‘ he has got very famous and more importantly, Bohemia (Roger David), who is known as the creator or king of Punjabi rap, invited him to feature in Bohemia’s KDM mix tape (Skull Bones).

In Pakistan, after seeing their talent in this episode of Coke Studio, people are applauding them with great remarks and feedback. With great talents like the aforementioned two entrants, it is imminent that new faces are rising and we need to encourage them to make our music industry blossoming with melodies.