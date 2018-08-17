Diego Simeone won’t coach Argentina, says father

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone’s father, Carlos Simeone, said that his son would not coach the Argentine national team.

After Argentina’s World Cup 2018 early-exit, coach Jorge Sampaoli was made to step down and there were speculations that Simeone might be the next person in charge.

“He still likes working weekly and the day to day, the adrenaline on a Sunday. He doesn’t want to manage a game with the national team and come back five months later. For now, that’s how it is,” Carlos said.

Diego Simeone played 108 times for Argentina and scored 11 goals after making his debut in 1988 against the USSR.

He recently managed his team to a UEFA Super Cup victory against European champions Real Madrid, increasing his trophy number to 7 in a Barcelona and Madrid dominated Spain.