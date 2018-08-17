Robert De Niro turns 75 today

The legendary actor, Robert De Niro was born on August 17, 1943 in New York. With the absolute mastery of his talent, De Niro has inspired many aspiring actors from all over the world.

As the American actor celebrates 75 years of age, we take a look back at some of his most iconic movies that has left us in awe of his craft.

Raging Bull

This sports biopic took Robert De Niro at the peak of his acting career. De Niro is said to have written the script himself. For the role of Jake La Motta, De Niro gained 60 pounds. His total immersion and deep understanding of the character still inspires actors around the world. Jake La Motta is De Niro’s one of the finest acting performances of all time.

The Godfather Part II

Playing the young Vito Corleone got De Niro the break that he needed. Vito wants to lead the good life but to do that he must do bad things first. It’s a contradiction that De Niro pulls off with style.

He also won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for this movie and he truly deserved it. De Niro is such a dedicated actor that he lived in Sicily for a few months just to pick up the Sicilian dialect, as his character hardly speaks any English throughout the film. Heat

Heat is a 2-hour masterpiece that is based on the lives of cops and criminals in LA. De Niro plays a professional thief (Neil McCauley), while an agitated character essayed by Al Pacino chases him.

If you wonder, “Wait, who’s the good guy again?” then the movie has done its job.