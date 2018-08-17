Mehmood Khan to take oath as CM Khyber Pakhtunwa today

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Mehmood Khan will take oath as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunwa today.

Khan was elected on Thursday with 77 votes and will take the oath of office at 3:00 PM today at Governor House, Peshawar.

Sources within the party said that Mahmood Khan was also former KP CM Pervez Khattak’s choice for the KP CM seat.

Born in Swat’s Matta tehsil in 1972, Mahmood Khan completed matriculation and intermediate exams from a public school. Mahmood Khan got master’s degree in agriculture from Peshawar University.

He participated in the 2008 local elections as an independent candidate and was elected the Union Council Nazim for Kheri.

