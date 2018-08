PESHAWAR: Mehmood Khan has been elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Assembly’s session was conducted by newly elected speaker Mushtaq Ghani. Paksitan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate was Mehmood Khan while the opposition’s candidate was Nisar Gul.

Mehmmod Khan was able to bag 77 votes while Nisar Gul received 33 votes.