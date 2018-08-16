“We will do everything it takes to bring back the glory” says Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi said what every Barca fan wanted to hear. He promised Barca fans that they will bring back the glory to Barcelona, no matter what it takes.

In his first speech as the Barca captain he said “Last season was really good as we did the double but we all felt bad about how it went in the Champions League.

“We promise that this season we will do all we can to bring that beautiful trophy back to the camp nou.”

He said that he is very proud to wear the captain band as it was previously worn by many legends. “It’s a source of great pride to be captain. I know what it means to ear the armband but I am lucky to have great role models such as Puyol, Xavi and the great Andres whom we will miss this season.”

Barca and Madrid both have been amazing from the last few years as no club is close to the success which both of these clubs have achieved in last one decade. Real Madrid have managed to win four Champions League titles in last five years and on the other hand Barcelona have managed to win 8 out of last ten La Liga titles.

This season Barcelona as favorites to win treble as they have a very balanced star studded squad and Madrid have also sold their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.