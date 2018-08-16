PPP decides not to back Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided not to back the opposition’s joint candidate for the prime minister slot, Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President will be up against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the contest for the country’s highest office going to be take place in the National Assembly tomorrow.

However, a PPP’s high-level meeting chaired jointly by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari has decided to withdraw its support for Shehbaz.

According to sources, the PPP top leadership also considering not to take part in the voting process for the PM.

The joint opposition, that includes PML-N, PPP, MMA and ANP, had nominated Shehbaz Sharif as their candidate for the top slot.

The National Assembly is set to elect the country’s next prime minister on Friday.