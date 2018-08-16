5 simple ways to reduce pollution

1) Planting trees

No need to go all out and run reforestation campaigns and tree plantation drives. All you need to do is, fight your laziness and plant trees in your own house and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Plant trees whenever and wherever convenient, in order to increase oxygen and reduce carbon dioxide from our environment and eventually lessen pollution.

2) Shop at environment-friendly stores

You don’t need to tire yourself each time you need to go grocery shopping, by thinking of a way to reduce your plastic bag usage. Instead, find just one store that doesn’t use plastic bags or buy just one paper bag to take with you wherever you go. It’ll just be a one-time hassle and will save the world from an insane amount of pollution in the long run.

3) Use eco-friendly products

Just like the one-time hassle of buying a paper bag or finding a store that doesn’t use plastic bags, find products that suit you and are also eco-friendly. It’ll cause no inconvenience in the long run and will save the world from high amounts of toxic pollution.

4) Throw away litter even if it isn’t yours

It is really not time consuming to pick up and throwing away trash from roads or in front of your house or any other path you cross during the day. So, why not do it? Just because you didn’t litter doesn’t mean it isn’t your duty as a responsible citizen to keep planet Earth clean!

5) Reuse items

There is no harm in reusing something, for instance a disposable cup, if it’s in perfect condition. It’ll reduce pollution and to top it off help you save money!