Durrani elected speaker, Rehana deputy speaker

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Agha Siraj Durrani on Wednesday retained his post as Sindh Assembly speaker while Rehana Leghari was elected deputy speaker.

Durrani received 96 votes against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Javed Hanif, who received 59 votes.

The PPP had submitted nomination papers for Durrani as the speaker and Rehana Leghari as the deputy speaker in the provincial assembly.

The election of the deputy speaker commenced after Durrani took oath of the office.

Rehana Leghari defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Rabia Azfar Nizami for the slot of deputy speaker of the provincial assembly. The elections for the two posts were held through secret balloting by 165 elected members of the 168-member House. Nadir Magsi, a PPP MPA, conducted the election as the presiding officer.

