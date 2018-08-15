Khurshid Shah congratulates Asad Qaiser on becoming speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Khurshid Shah congratulated Asad Qaiser over his victory in becoming the new speaker of the the National Assembly (NA).

Qaiser recieved 176 votes while Shah recieved 146 votes in secret balloting held today. Shah addressed the session and underlined his commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of the Parliament.

He also acknowledged his role in the opposition but noted that he doesn’t aim to build obstacles in the legislative process.

Currently, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) enjoys the highest number of seats in the NA due to a series of alliances with other smaller parties and independant candidates.

