Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly speaker

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Asad Qaiser has been elected as the speaker of the National Assembly today.

The National Assembly session was initially conducted by former speaker Ayaz Sadiq. The nominee of the PTI headed alliance was Asad Qaiser while the opposition’s nominee was Khursheed Shah.

After the voting process the new speaker of the National Assembly took oath and took charge of the session.

Of the 330 votes that were cast in the National Assembly, 176 votes were cast in Asad Qaiser’s favor and 146 votes were cast in Khursheed Shah’s favor.

The Assembly’s session was halted for 15 minutes as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMl-N) MPAs would not refrain from protesting the results.

The elections for the deputy speaker are currently underway.