Imran Khan was given preferential treatment: PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) MNA elect Abdul Qadir Patel has said that Prime Minister nominee Imran Khan was given preferential treatment during the speaker and deputy speaker elections.

Imran Khan didn’t have his National Assembly card with him when he went to cast his vote and requested Speaker Ayaz Sadiq that he be allowed to vote without the identification.

Ayaz Sadiq instructed the polling agents to allow the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman to vote.

PPP’s Patel insists that he wasn’t carrying his card either but he was made to get it remade in order to be allowed to vote.

He said that all MNAs should be treated equally. Ayaz Sadiq, however, retorted that if Patel had approached him to be allowed to vote like Khan, he would have been allowed to vote as well.