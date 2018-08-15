MPAs to take oath in inaugural Punjab Assembly session

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly will hold it’s inaugural session today where newly elected MPAs will take the oath of office.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected on August 16 from within the assembly. The chief minister will then be chosen through secret balloting.

Hamza Shehbaz has been nominated by majority party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the position of chief minister. Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf which holds a 122 seats to PML-N’s 127 seats is yet to make a nomination.

Both PML-N and PTI have been scrambling to secure as many seats as possible in order to form a government in Punjab since the general elections on July 25.

