Alia Bhatt responds to rumored clash with Katrina Kaif

The rumors of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif having a fall out after Alia began dating Katrina’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, have been making rounds on the internet for quite some time.

The ‘Raazi’ actress who is rumored to be dating ‘Brahmastra’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor, has denied all the rumors that she is no longer friends with Katrina Kaif. When asked about her friendship with Katrina, Alia replied, “No, straight up. I’ve always been very fond of Katrina. I believe that it’s two ways. I don’t know why other people feel differently.”

Moreover, according to other reports, Katrina has stopped liking Alia’s Instagram posts to which, Alia replied, “I will send her a message and ask her to start liking my pictures. If that’s the barometer of friendship we must start liking everyone’s pictures. May be I just don’t have very good pictures, that’s possible. But no, there’s no stress whatsoever.”

On the work front, ‘Bahmastra’ is Alia and Ranbir’s first movie together. Other than this, Alia will be seen in ‘Gully Boy’ with Ranveer Singh and in Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.