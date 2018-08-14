Newborn kidnapped from Jinnah hospital

LAHORE: A newborn baby was allegedly kidnapped from Jinnah hospital by an unidentified woman on Tuesday.

Two days back, a woman from Rawalpindi gave birth to the infant in Jinnah hospital. On Tuesday, the newborn baby went missing.

The family of the infant accused a security guard and nurse of being involved in the kidnapping.

Police started a probe into the matter, while a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the unidentified individual.

On the other hand, Jinnah hospital formed a 3-member JIT to investigate the issue.

The probing unit consists of Dr Yahya Sultan, Col (retd) Iftikhar Akram and Dr Hammad Mushtaq.