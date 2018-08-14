Disney’s ‘Mulan’ live-action remake

Disney has released the first official look of their upcoming live-action remake of the 1998 classic “Mulan”. Actress, Liu Yifei will star as the legendary warrior, Hua Mulan.

The remake of “Mulan” will follow the original plot of the 1998 animated film, and Disney described it as “the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.”

Production of the film has started and will take place in China and New Zealand.

Other actors cast in the film are Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Cheng Pei-pei and Tzi Ma. Chris Bender, Jason Reed, and Jake Weiner are producers for the film. “Mulan’s” executive producers include Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Bill Kong.

The live-action movie will hit the theatres on March 27 2020.