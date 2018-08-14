Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s guest list and wedding date confirmed

Reportedly, the ‘it’ couple of B-Town, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will tie the knot on 20th November 2018 at Lake Como in Italy. The report s also state that there are only 30 people on the wedding guest list.

Apparently, Ranveer and Deepika got engaged during their vacation in Sri Lanka with their family. According to recent advancements, it is being said that the couple will be getting married at Lake Como in Italy while the other two receptions will be held in India ,one in Mumbai and the other in Deepika’s hometown Bengaluru.

Filmfare sources have confirmed that the finalized date for Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding is November 20, 2018.

An inside source said, “It’s a very special day for both Ranveer and Deepika which is why they just want the close ones to be present for their wedding ceremony. Mostly it will be their families and a few close friends. The guest list consists of merely 30 people and that’s exactly how these two want it. Italy is a favourite destination of both Ranveer and Deepika so they want to keep their big day more of a private affair.”

Even though Deepika and Ranveer have been seen together at dinner dates, mini vacations and doing PDA on social media, they have not officially confirmed anything yet.