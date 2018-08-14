64 Pakistani scholars selected for the prestigious Chevening programme in UK

The United Kingdom is sending 64 Pakistani scholars to study a one year Master’s programme and short-term fellowships in the UK, funded by the UK government’s prestigious Chevening programme.

A number of the selected scholars and fellows from Islamabad were presented certificates, ahead of their departure to the UK, by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, at a reception in Islamabad.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds and offers full financial support to study for a Master’s degree at any UK university.

“I am delighted to announce that this year, we will be sending 64 Pakistanis to study at some of the best universities in the world. Chevening scholars and fellows get a wonderful opportunity to study fully-funded courses in the UK and experience the best of UK culture. There is also a unique opportunity to network extensively with Chevening scholars from around the world and develop long-lasting professional and personal relationships. The experience of being a Chevening alumnus does not stop at the point of study. Former Chevening scholars and fellows become part of a lifelong community, joining a strong network with each other and with the British High Commission after their studies are complete. I am confident that these scholars and fellows will have an enjoyable and rewarding experience and return to contribute to a bright and prosperous future for Pakistan,” Thomas Drew said.

This year Chevening scholars and fellows hail from all parts of Pakistan and are going to study in diverse fields including law, marketing, public service, environment, development and public policy.

Applications for the 2019/2020 Chevening Scholarships can be submitted through the online application system until November 6, 2018.

