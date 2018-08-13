Where is all the stock at cattle markets? Residents of twin cities wonder

ISLAMABAD: Only a week is left for Eidul Azha, but still the big cattle markets have not been set up in the twin cities making it difficult for customers to make their purchases.

So far, the big cattle markets at Bagh Sardaran and Bhara Kahu have not opened up, which not only is frustrating the buyers, but is also creating hurdles for the sellers who have arrived all the way from Punjab and upper Sindh with their stock. In Islamabad, many sellers have reached with their stock of sacrificial animals at the I-12 Cattle Market set up near the Railway Carriage Factory but are experiencing troubles since there are no necessary facilities like animal shelters, lighting, veterinary services or security.

Every year, ahead of Eidul Azha, the cattle markets experience an increasing rush of customers with each passing day.

This year, the cattle traders did not move to the urban city, which has created difficulties for buyers. The situation worsens after rain and hampers the mobility of customers at the market and affects the health of sacrificial animals.

Buyers say they would just have to go out of town to purchase animals for Eid.

Most people are also hoping to get a sacrificial animal of a favourable rate.

In Rawalpindi, authorities have also imposed a ban on trading of sacrificial animals in urban areas in order to maintain cleanliness and to avoid waste pollution in the cities. Under the ban, the district government has imposed Section 144 in the city and sale and purchase of sacrificial animals has been restricted to the specified cattle markets set up before Eidul Azha. However, despite the ban, traders have started bringing animals from far-flung areas for sale and they have setup many make shift cattle stalls at every nook and corner of the city. Herds of animal vendors are also wandering in the streets of Raja Bazaar, Banni Chowk, Saidpur Road, Pirwadhai and adjoining areas.

A vendor, heading a flock of 10 sheep on the streets of Dhok Hayat informed that the big cattle markets charge fees from him that’s why he is trying his best to sell all his sheep in streets or at makeshift stalls.

It has been learnt that the big cattle markets will be set up soon probably five or six days before Eid at Bagh Sardaran. The sale points will be established in plains and open places at Adiala Road, Chakri, Rawat, Guja Khan, Islamabad Expressway, Tarnool and near IJ Principal Road.

According to officials of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, the current rains are one of the main hurdles and they are trying their best to provide required facilities at the cattle markets.

Published in Daily Times, August 13th 2018.