Timely step by KPT saves 22 fishermen’s lives

Twenty two fishermen were saved from drowning on Saturday through the collective efforts of Karachi Port Trust Crisis Management Cell and Karachi Port Operation Centre (KPOC).

It was reported that a boat called “Muhammad Shah Bukhari’ was sinking off near the entrance of Karachi Port on Saturday morning. SOS situation immediately responded by alerting the KPT management. Harbour Master staff took charge of the situation and deployed tugs ‘Taqatwar’ and ‘Tanomand’ for rescuing the 22 crew members on board. After recovering the crew, the sunken vessel was towed to Bhit Island.

No casualty was reported and crew members were shifted to KPT Hospital for necessary medical assistance.

Published in Daily Times, August 12th 2018.