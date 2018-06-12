A reminder to remember the poor ones this Eid

And We made them leaders, guiding (men) by Our Command, and We sent them inspiration to do good deeds, to establish regular prayers, and to practice regular charity; and they constantly served Us (21:73)

Indeed one of the greatest acts of kindness is giving the charity for the poor ones. In Islam, we can read a number of incidents which show the importance of charity. Helping others is a trait that is encouraged by our religion. Moreover, our Beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) commanded Muslims to help those in need and distress.

Eid is the right time to revive your bonds and connections with those people who don’t have enough resources to celebrate this event with clothes as good as yours maybe. They are deprived of true happiness and enjoyment of most awaited Islamic festival. As the Eid ul-Fitr nears, I hope everyone is done with their Eid shopping but the rich community should not forget that souls who are living in slums, having no roof to live under, no proper and healthy food to eat, no clothes to dress up and having nothing to celebrate Eid.

Every year God gives us a golden chance to create harmony and to cover the difference between upper and lower classes. But we miss the chance just for our own happiness. We waste money on the Chaand Raat and we get out in bazaars for fun and waste a lot of money. Alas! We have forgotten the core values of Islam and true meaning of this religious accession.

“There is no exercise better than reaching down and lifting people up” – John Holmes

Although, there are several ways to help our poor sisters and brothers who are not gifted enough by God. One of the foremost sources is our Zakaat and Fitrana.

If we want to enjoy the real meaning of peace and inner satisfaction, just donate some amount of money even if you have it. It doesn’t matter how much you donate. This is an opportunity to gain Allah’s appreciation.

“Part of being a person is about helping others” – Regis Muraye

Why not on this Eid we spend our time with those who are waiting for us? Why not we join our hands to make their Eid a special one? Let’s celebrate these memorable moments with them and let them know they are our part, they are not alone, we are with them, we care for them and we are here to mend their hearts.

According to John Bunyan, “You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay”.

So take an initiative regardless of cast, creed and religion. Just do it for the sake of Allah. Helping those and supporting those is a way of thanking and praising Allah. Utilise this day to spread love, joy, peace and harmony. And you will definitely gain their love, smiles and priceless prayers. Kindly go look near your house if there is any deserving person or needy one then please help them. Sharing and giving can make this event more memorable than ever.