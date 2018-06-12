NICVD a gift from PPP to people of Mithi, say patients

MITHI: “Nothing can be greater than saving life of a human,” was the view of a 23-year old patient, Bhero Lal, at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases NICVD in Mithi, Tharparkar.

While talking to Daily Times, attendees of patients said that Mithi NICVD is the best gift from former Sindh government and that they thank PPP for the specialised heart care facilities to the rural population at their door steps.

Bhero Lal further said: “I don’t feel like being discharged from hospital because of the facilities. I am a common person not supporter of any political party and I was taken to the hospital and there was no discrimination,” he added

Shahid Abbas, member of staff at Misri Shah RO Plant, shared his views that few days ago, he felt slight ache in the heart so he was taken to NICVD Mitthi where he was treated and discharged after being consulted.

He told to Daily Times, “I was thinking that there is no clinic for curing cardiovascular diseases, but when I opened my eyes at hospital at my locality, I was cured because of experienced doctors using well-equipped emergency.”

Administrator of NICVD Bharat Kumar told that within 25 days, there have been 937 patients including 52 angiography and 18 angioplasty patients and that these people were discharged and now they have recovered.

“No patient up till now has been sent to Karachi’s hospital since all were given quality treatment, advanced diagnosis, 24×7 cardiac emergency facilities, adult and paediatric cardiology, echocardiography services, coronary artery angioplasty and angiographies with no cost, by internationally and local trained cardiologists, paramedical staff and technicians”, said Kumar.

Moreover, in the hospital there are 12 emergency beds and 55 in wards catering patients with other medical conditions, he informed.

Bharat Kumar expressed that “the vision we have is based on providing the treatment of cardiovascular diseases for patients and we aim at saving time so as to save lives as much as we can.”

Daily Times learnt that Shamsul Arfeen Memon, a heart patient from Diplo, who was also enthusiast activist of PPP died due to not reaching at the hospital on time that is why PPP chairman kept the name of hospital on her name.

These cardiac satellite centers have also been established at Larkana, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Sehwan, Sukkur and Nawabshah during the last one year.

However, all these six centers were claimed to be providing free of cost world class best cardiac facilities to the patients.