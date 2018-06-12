Shehbaz questions Imran’s performance in KP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has failed to keep any of his promises in KP.

Criticising Imran, Shehbaz questioned about 350 dams as promised by PTI chief in general elections 2013. He further asked about 250 colleges, Hazara Stadium, and generation of electricity.

He asked while criticising the fake promises of PTI chairman about end of corruption in 90 days in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and projects that were promised to benefit for 100 years.

Shehbaz criticised “unrealistic” promises of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman during the election campaign of 2013.