Top officials meet to discuss prevailing water crisis in the country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk chaired a meeting of officials on water resources at Prime Minister’s office on Tuesday.

Minister for Water Resources Barrister Ali Zafar, Secretary to Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, Secretary Water Resources Shamail Ahmed Khawaja, Chairman Federal Flood Commission Ahmed Kamal and senior officers attended the briefing.

Secretary Water Resources made a presentation on water resource availability, its utilisation and various issues impacting on the effective management of surface as well as ground water resources.

The Secretary also briefed the Prime Minister about key policy objectives and strategic priorities that have been included in the National Water Policy 2018.

The meeting was informed that the availability of water in the country was gradually improving with the rising temperature and melting of the glacial snow in the mountains.

The Prime Minister appreciated formulation of the first-ever National Water Policy and setting up of strategic priorities for the future.

Underscoring the need for putting in place an efficient water resource management system. He further said that leveraging technology and adoption of efficient means of conservation and utilisation was essential to ensure availability of water for a rapidly increasing population.

The Prime Minister directed Ministry of Water Resources to work out a comprehensive plan for addressing water related issues of the country.