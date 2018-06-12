Musharraf’s return clear of obstacles, rests solely upon his bravery: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Tuesday remarked that all obstacles in former President Musharraf’s way have been cleared, now his return rests upon his bravery to come back and face the what comes against him.

CJP while heading a three-member bench comprising of Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Ijazul Ahsan heard Asghar Khan verdict case implementation proceedings.

During the hearing, veteran politician Javed hashmi, Ghulam Mustafa Khar, Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Abida Hussain, Director General Federal Investigation Agency (DG FIA) Bashir Memon, Asad Durrani along with others appeared before the court.

Justice Nisar questioned DG FIA Memon about Nawaz Sharif to which he informed the court that his statement has been recorded.

CJP Nisar directed the Defense Ministry along with all others to cooperate with FIA in order to complete the investigation of the case.

Nisar said that within the jurisdiction of this court, no agencies could interfere, hence he stressed that no more delay would be tolerated in Asghar Khan case verdict’s implementation.

Earlier, on Monday the SC had ordered NADRA to unblock Musharraf’s National Identity Card (NIC) so that he could return to Pakistan to face the treason cases against him.