UFC President makes huge announcement

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White on Monday announced that Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurgamomedov will face ex-champ Conor McGregor next.

White confirmed that possibly the most anticipated fight in MMA as of current will happen and that Khabib will defend his title against Conor next. When asked about who the Eagle from Dagestan was going to face next, White said: “Conor”.

The bad news is, however, that the fight will not headline UFC’s debut in Moscow, Russia, which is scheduled to take place in September later this year. The priority to arrange a fight as huge as Khabib vs Conor is in Las Vegas, White had said earlier.

The two are definitely going to battle in the future and the chances are that both the Eagle and the Notorious Irishman are going to lock horns by the end of this year.

More so, the two have a lot to settle between themselves. McGregor had, in April, attacked the bus carrying Khabib and several other UFC fighters prior to UFC 223 and had called the Eagle out. Khabib, too, told him “just send me the location” and he will be there to fight the McGregor “anywhere, anytime and any place.”

McGregor has not fought in the octagon since he become a two-weight champion by knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2015. But when and if it happens, the fight will be a classic striker vs grappler contest.