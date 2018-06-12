Robbers land big, escape with Rs 140 million along with gold in Rawalpindi Bank robbery

RAWALPINDI: A bank on Rawalpindi’s Haider Road on Monday was robbed of 140 million rupees along with several kilograms (kg) of gold by six robbers.

According to sources the robbers escaped the crime scene.

As per the Bank manager, the thieves robbed the bank between 2 am to 4 am, after attacking the guards.

The robbers tied one of the guards and made the other unconscious.

According to the manager, the robbers used a cutter to get through all the lockers.

The police said that the thieves swept the lockers clean and along with the loot took the CCTV cameras. However, the police took both the guards into detention for interrogation.