Khan to compete with 100 year old lady from Bannu in general elections 2018

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will be contesting elections against 100 year old Hazrat Bibi from Bannu.

The elderly lady will be competing against PTI leader Khan in the upcoming general elections from NA-35 Bannu.

Hazrat Bibi has submitted her nomination papers for NA-35 and PK-89 as an independent candidate.

The elderly woman has previously taken part in five elections.

Hazrat Bibi expressed her views, stating that if she bags the elections, she will work on educating young girls and women, adding that she would serve her constituency will all she has to offer.