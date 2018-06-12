KARACHI: Addressing the media outside the accountability court, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon has claimed that the upcoming elections will produce a coalition government, and has predicted the PPP sweeping the elections in Sindh.

Memon also castigated PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and said that both of them remember Sindh only when elections are around the corner.

He also criticised their parties, claiming the PPP was contesting the elections against parties that had ‘no principles’.

The PPP leader also claimed that his district had performed better than other districts in Sindh, and said that Imran Khan stood no chance of winning a seat from Karachi.

He also highlighted his plight in the accountability court, saying that he had been rotting in jail for eight months while the accountability court was dishing out ‘VIP accountability’ to the ousted premier and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

Memon also lamented the fact that no one was willing to bail him out of jail, while he criticised the courts for removing Zulfi Bukhari’s name -whom Memon called Imran Khan’s ‘front man’ –from the Exit Control List in ‘half an hour’.

Memon then said that Zulfi bore all of Imran Khan’s expenses in England, while the former also ensured Imran Khan’s ‘kitchen was running’ in Pakistan, Memon stated.

Memon, meanwhile, claimed that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s present fate and rupture with the PML-N was ‘karma’, and said that Nisar was paying for the wrongs he had done in the past.